Pastor Mambu Warns on the Closure of Places of Worship

By Amin Kef-Ranger

One of the most popular Men of God in the country, Pastor Francis Mambu, the Founder and General Overseer of the Faith Healing Bible Church has reacted to the pronouncement made by President Julius Maada Bio, during his 1st July 2021 broadcast to the nation that all places of worship, particularly Churches and Mosques, must close for a period of one month as one of the precautionary measures to forestall the spread of the coronavirus.



In an audio recording, that went viral on the 7th July 2021, Pastor Mambu drew the attention of President Bio to the fact that the decision taken to close places of worship is out of context and untimely.



He underscored that if, as a nation, we must win the fight against COVID-19 then we need to put God first going forward to appeal for places of worship to be opened in order to enable people to pray and worship God.



Pastor Mambu asked all those that are close to President Bio to remind him that during the Ebola epidemic it was prayer that delivered the country and silence the epidemic.



He reiterated that the COVID-19 battle could only be won through prayers.



The Man of God ended by saying that if the Government does not listen to such a warning all sponsors and donors assisting in the fight against COVID-19 will become disillusioned and it will reach a time that the smartness and wisdom the Government is displaying will fail them.



“God must be at the top of every situation and we must put God first,” he additionally admonished.



