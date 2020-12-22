Parliament Ratifies 2021 National Budget

On the 21st December 2020 Parliament intensively debated and approved the Bill entitled “The Appropriation Act 2021”, themed “Economic Recovery for Job Creation and Human Capital Development”.

The Act is aimed at authorizing expenditure from the Consolidated Fund for the Services of Sierra Leone for the year 2021 and other related matters.

The total budget approved by Parliament for the fiscal year 2021 is Le 9.2 Trillion.

Earlier, the Bill was debated extensively by Members of Parliament who advanced several recommendations hinging on judicious use of funds and to improving the economy.

In its Sectorial Committee Reports presented in Plenary, it was recommended that the Ministry of Finance ensures adequate provision, timely and predictable release or disbursement of funds to MDAs for effective projects delivery; and others recommended for additional budgetary allocations to certain MDAs who have been deprived of much needed allocations to effectively carryout development policies and programmes.

Also, the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Hon. Segepoh Solomon Thomas had earlier recommended through a notice of motion, that local court issues be handled by the Local Government Ministry and not the Attorney-General’s Office. This motion was seconded by Hon. Catherine Zainab Tarawally.

Responding to queries raised by MPs, the Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr. Patricia Laverley acknowledged Government’s continued support to all MDAs when funds are available.

After the Bill had gone through its protracted budgetary approval stages in the House, it was unanimously passed into law with some amendments by the Parliament of Sierra Leone.

In another development, the Parliament of Sierra Leone has on Monday 21st December 2020 debated and approved with unanimity a scanning and inspection service agreement aimed at improving revenue generation for the country.

The following agreement was approved by Parliament:

1. Agreement for scanning and inspection services between the Government of the Republic of Sierra Leone (GoSL) and the Integrated Trade Services (SL) Limited (ITS) (“The Service Provider”), dated October 2020

The Minister of Trade, Dr. Hinga Sandy said the inspection and scanning are in line with international best practices in light of enhancing transparent importation and exportation. He said the service will improve on trade data and revenue generation.

The Chairperson of Trade and Industry Committee in Parliament, Hon. Veronica Kadie Sesay said the agreement has the tendency to boom the economy and also aimed at facilitating trade and reduction of malpractices. She went on to say, the company is very essential in respect of effective border operations, citing Gendema/Bo Waterside among other border areas. She also spoke on job creation and corporate social responsibilities to the affected communities.

An Independent MP from Kailahun, Hon. Quintin Salia-Konneh expressed happiness for local contractor and warned against complacency relative to labour laws, health and safety of staff, insurance, and tax evasion. He described the agreement as “non-controversial”.

Acting Leader of the Opposition, Hon. Ibrahim Ben Kargbo said the agreement is not controversial and good for the development of Sierra Leone. Speaking on pre-shipment and change of government, he said “income generation should not be limited only to government”, and added that the agreement would improve on tax collections. He also said with proper inspection and pre-shipment, the state would track down the quality goods. “We agree that with this agreement, pre-shipment and post-shipment are possible”.

Acting Leader of Government Business, Hon. Bashiru Silikie said the agreement is owned by the people of Sierra Leone in light of its local content nature. He went on to highlight the nature of the agreement as spelt out in its content. He asked the Committee on Trade to do due diligence in respect of effective oversight engagements to ensure proper monitoring and implementation of the agreement.

