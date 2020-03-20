Parliament Approves New Inspector General Of Police And Four Others

The Parliament of Sierra Leone has on Friday 20th March 2020 debated and approved with unanimity the Thirteenth Report of its Committee on Appointments and the Public Service, chaired by the Leader of Government Business, Hon. Sidie M. Tunis.

The following presidential nominees were approved by Parliament:

1. Ambrose Michael Sovula, Inspector- General of Police

2. Dr. Bondi Gevao, Executive Chairman, Board of Directors, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

3. Dr. Abdul Jalloh, Member, National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency

4. Mr. Zainu Deen Karim, Member, Board of Directors Sierra Leone Local Agency and

5. Lt. Col. (Rtd) Samuel Erasmus Tucker, Member, National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency

After approval, the Speaker of Parliament, Dr. Abass Chernor Bundu called on the nominees to use their knowledge and experience to do well in their new appointments; adding they were qualified for the positions they had been nominated to by President Bio. He called on the newly approved Police Boss to change public perception and mindset about the police force.

Seconding the motion, the Deputy Leader of Government Business, Hon Mathew S. Nyuma applauded the President for appointing fine Sierra Leoneans to high positions of trust. He referred to Sovula “as a sincere, dedicated and hardworking police officer who has served Sierra Leone to the best of his ability”. He also called on the new IGP to change the narrative regarding the perception of the public on the behaviour of the police.

Hon. Abdul Kargbo of APC praised the personalities of the nominees and said he has no scintilla of doubt on his mind that they were going to perform beyond expectations. He called for total independence and impartial conduct of the police force; whilst recalling how he was recently manhandled by the police. He pleaded with the police to be fair in carrying out their duties and responsibilities.

In his contribution, Hon. Ibrahim Tawa Conteh of SLPP recalled how he was beaten by police officers during the immediate past government. He commended the appointment of the new IGP; adding that he is the best person appointed to serve in that capacity based on his experience and wealth of knowledge.

In his contribution, Hon. Kandeh Yumkella, Leader of NGC called on the new IGP to avoid issues relating to politics and to focus on the transformation of the police. He recognized the efforts of late president Ahmad Tejan Kabbah to building a credible police force to enhance good governance in the country.

Rounding up the debate, the Leader of the Opposition, Hon. Chernor Bah commended the Speaker of Parliament for his patience towards upholding the dignity of the House. He applauded the EPA’s appointee and encouraged him to work with the team of EPA officers in moving and shaping the environment for the good of the country; whilst endorsing all the nominees as fit and qualified to serve in high offices of State. On police brutality, recalled an incident when APC MPs were removed from the Well of Parliament; adding they would forgive, they would never forget.

In concluding the debate, the Leader of Government Business, Hon. Sidie M. Tunis applauded the nominees; saying that issues around drug laws and enforcement should be taken very seriously in the interest of the nation. He called on the newly appointed Police Boss to depoliticize the police force; whilst encouraging him to work diligently so as to effectively deliver on his new appointment.

