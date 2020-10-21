PARLIAMENT APPROVES ELEVEN (11) PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEES

The Parliament of Sierra Leone has on Tuesday 20th October 2020 debated and approved with unanimity the Fifth Report of the Committee on Appointments and the Public Service, chaired by the Leader of Government Business, Hon. Mathew Sahr Nyuma.

The Following presidential nominees were approved:

1. Ing. Foday Mansaray-Director -General, Petroleum Directorate

2. Mr. Fabundeh Ansumana-Deputy Commissioner, National Commission for Children (NCC)

3. Mrs. Florence Nyawa Bangalie- Ambassador-at- Large, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

4. Mr. Mohamed Seray Jalloh-Member, National Commission for Social Action (NaCSA)

5. Mrs. Grace Fullah-Member, National Commission for Social Action (NaCSA)

6. Mr. Prince Bull Lusani-Member, National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency

7. Ing. George Lamin Vandi- Managing Director, Sierra Leone Water Company (SALWACO)

8. Mr. Mohamed Sesay-Commissioner Western Area, Right to Access Information Commission

9. Mr. Abu-Bakarr Sheriff Esq-Member Board of Trustees, Sierra Leone Broadcasting Corporation

10. Mr. Christian A. Leigh-Member, National Commission for Social Action (NaCSA) and

11. Alhaji Noah Mansaray- Chairman, Sierra Leone National Shipping Company (SLNC)

Seconding the motion, the Opposition Whip, Hon. Hassan Sesay said they are in support of approving the nominees to serve the country, adding as opposition they will never stand against the progress of the country. He called on the nominees to serve diligently devoid of sentiments and other forms of political considerations.

The Chief Whip of Parliament, Hon. Dickson Rogers referred to the Ambassador as the face of Sierra Leone and that she is an amiable person who cuts across political boundaries in her service to Sierra Leone. “That is why we are encouraging women to come forward”, he said and encouraged her to transform the face of the Ministry. He also called on the nominees to put nation first in the discharge of their duties.

Hon. Dr. Foday Roland Kargbo said the nominees should be thankful to President Bio for nominating them to serve in high offices of State among other qualified persons. For NaCSA, he said they were expected to work all over Sierra Leone citing Falaba and other remote areas that are lagging behind in terms of development.

Deputy Chief Whip of Parliament, Hon. Alusine Kanneh expressed hope that the nominees will serve in the best interest of the country adding that Ing. Vandi is a man to reckon with having regard for his professional background in procurement.

Hon. Shiaka Sama, Independent MP from Pujehun described all the nominees as “good” in respect of their qualifications and experiences they have gained over the years. He spoke against acts of alleged corrupt practices and the need to work assiduously for the development of the country.

Hon. Josephine Makieu said President Bio did not make any mistake by appointing these nominees to serve in high offices of State. She expressed appreciation over the appointment of Ambassador Bangalie.

Hon. Lahai Marah, Chairman of the Committee on Water Resources Committee congratulated Ing. George Lamin Vandi on his appointment. He informed that his predecessor was a good man and went on to explain the need for a collaborative relation between SALWACO and the Committee. He also raised concerns relating to variance in remunerations of staff at SALWACO as opposed to their counterpart in MDAs. He also called for an amendment to the Act setting up SALWACO to accommodate the position of a deputy managing director.

Commending the nominees, especially the Managing Director of SALWACO, Leader of NGC, Hon. Dr. Kandeh Yumkella explained the importance of water as necessary ingredient to enhance the livelihood of human beings; whilst speaking on the need to do a research to determine actual deposits of petroleum in the country. He noted effective delivery and robust oversight beyond budgetary scrutiny for the development of the country.

The Leader of C4C, described President Bio as a “visionary leader” who has the ability to identify and appoint competent people to serve in high offices of State. He referred to Ing. Foday Mansaray as a man tailored for the job. He also spoke on the need for reviewing the Mines and Minerals, and used the opportunity to caution the government on accumulation of long term loans and its impacts on the state.

Leader of the Opposition, Hon. Chernor R.M Bah commended all the nominees and said that Sierra Leone has never been short of brains. “I know many of those that are before us today”, he informed and asked the House to support the Petroleum Directorate and others in the discharge of their duties. “Please endeavor to support young people in positions of trust”, he said. The Leader asked the nominee to SLBC to address the problems relating to resignations and sackings upon assumption of duty.

He said that Ing. Vandi can deliver based on his previous records in other sectors. “He has the capacity and drive to deliver”, he disclosed and encouraged him to call on Parliament for support as and when due.

Concluding the debate, the Leader of Government Business thanked all those who spoke to the motion. He encouraged the nominees to withstand the challenges ahead and to work with MPs when they need support in executing their duties. He called on the nominee for the Petroleum Directorate to deliver on his appointment. He used the opportunity to provide tangible deliverables and be firm in light of the President Bio’s New Direction manifesto. On the issue of SLBC raised by the Leader of the Opposition, the Leader of Government Business asked the Director-General of SLBC to look into that matter. He said the appointment of competent and qualified people was prudent in light of deliverables.

In his felicitations to the nominees, the Hon. Speaker, Dr. Abass Chernor Bundu encouraged the nominees to work in tandem with the confidence reposed on them by the President. “We hope and pray that you will not let this House down and the President”, whilst wishing them best of luck in their respective appointments.

Earlier, the Speaker announced the death of Hon. Samuel G. Panda, a former Member of Parliament representing Constituency 010 in Kailahun District and a minute of silence observed in respect of his demise.

Following alleged act of misconducts as per provisions in the 1991 Constitution of Sierra Leone and the House’s rules of procedure, four Hon. Member of Parliament have been committed to the Parliamentary Committee on Privileges and Ethics for investigation; pending approval by the House for complaints relating to intimidation and verbal abuse, indecent and derogatory text messages, unverified corruption allegation against Parliament on BBC Focus Africa and alleged arm-twisting by the Leadership of Parliament resulting in resignation.

The following Members of Parliament so referred are presumed innocent until proven otherwise by the said Committee’s investigations and recommendations for adoption by the House. They include Hon. Momoh Bockarie, Hon. Mohamed B. Shaw, Hon. Hindolo M. Gevao and Hon. Ibrahim Tawa Conteh. Pending investigations, Hon. Hindolo Gevao and Ibrahim Conteh have been suspended from all activities of parliamentary committees.

The Hon. Speaker had announced and the House had voted for the reconstitution of parliamentary committees relating to chairmen, deputy chairmen and the membership.

