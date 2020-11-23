Paramount Chiefs to Receive Monthly Salaries & Official Vehicles – President Bio

It was indeed a lively scene full of jubilation as the drumming, singing and dancing characterized the district of Kailahun on the 19 November 2020.

Paramount Chief Mohamed Kailondo Banya and local authorities of Luawa Chiefdom were all set to welcome President Maada Bio to their district headquarter town and as well to express thanks and appreciation for recent developments in that part of the country.

The Paramount Chief publicly commended the health care workers, saying that since the COVID-19 outbreak the district response team had worked tremendously well to ensure that the disease does not spread to the whole of the district, a major business and commercial centre with an estimated population of about 30,411.

Presenting three newly elected Paramount Chiefs, the Local Government Minister, Tamba Lamina, said they had closely monitored the elections of the chiefs, adding that the processes were transparent. He also noted that over the years paramount chieftaincy had become so enviable that it attracted very highly educated citizens who were willing to leave their lucrative professional career jobs to serve their people at such local levels.

“I am happy to present the names of the following elected chiefs to be given their staffs by the President. PC Musa Nyandebo Gbaoghoto II of Jahn Chiefdom, Kailahun District II; PC Dr Shamsu Mustapha Ngebeh VI of Peje West of Kailahun District III; PC Brima Sulaiman Kamara of Kabonde Chiefdom of Pujehun District,” he announced.

Delivering his keynote address, President Julius Maada Bio congratulated the Paramount Chiefs on their win, adding that his Government had done a lot over the years to dignify and bring paramount chieftaincy closer to the central governance system. He also noted that he is serious about the welfare of paramount chiefs because if they as local authorities were productive in their rule, it would lessen the burden on the central Government.

“Under the New Direction Government, each and every Paramount Chief will begin to get a monthly salary, an official vehicle and salaries for all chiefdom administrators effective 2021,” he assured.

The President, however, admonished citizens of Kailahun to put more emphasis on education and agriculture as a means of transforming their communities, chiefdoms and the nation for the future of their unborn children.

Paramount Chief of Jahn Chiefdom in the Kailahun District, PC Musa Nyandebo Gbaoghoto II, on behalf of his colleagues, thanked the President and his administration for gracing what he referred to as a red-letter day.

“President Bio has been the only leader to demonstrate a true spirit of leadership by dignifying the paramount chieftaincy. My colleagues and I will forever remain grateful to you and the Government of Sierra Leone,” he said.

At the Gbalahun Court Barry in the Kailahun District on 20 November 2020 President Bio commissioned a new Court Barry in Gbalahun where he also encouraged parents to send their children to school.

Town Chief, Moiwo Bockarrie Korji, said that Dr Julius Maada Bio is the only sitting President to have visited the township since 1964. He welcomed the Government delegation, emphasising how much they were excited about the visit.

Chief Korji maintained that the visit of the President is a clear testament to his belief that governance should be closer to the people.

“We are very happy for this visit and to announce to you that the only junior secondary school in this town has been approved by your Government. We are also most grateful for the free quality education. It has removed the stress of paying school fees off parents,” he said.

In his brief statement the President told them that people were always at the centre of his administration, adding that that was why he had decided not to govern just from Freetown but wanted to come down to the provinces to see first-hand how his people are doing.

He further stated that the progressive nature of Gbalahun is so impressive that he feels enthused to provide more classrooms and teaching materials to schools, not only in the township, but in the whole of the country.

“We know the nature and importance of education. That is why my Government has prioritised it and we are paying for 2.5 million school going children across the country. My Government will continue to provide more classrooms, teaching and learning materials for effective learning,” he assured.

President Bio, however, admonished children of school-going age to make good use of the free quality education by studying very hard to make better grades, reiterating that education is the single most important pillar to transform a country.

