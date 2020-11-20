Paramount Chiefs in Kailahun Welcome President Julius Maada Bio, Praise Developments in their Locality

Kailahun, Eastern Province, Thursday 19 November 2020 – Paramount Chief Mohamed Kailondo Banya and local authorities of Luawa Chiefdom have welcomed His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio to the district headquarter town of Kailahun and expressed thanks and appreciation for recent developments in that part of the country.

He publicly commended the health care workers, saying that since the COVID-19 outbreak the district response team had worked tremendously well to ensure that the disease didn’t spread to the whole of the district, a major business and commercial centre with an estimated population of about 30,411.

Presenting the three newly elected Paramount Chiefs, Local Government Minister, Tamba Lamina, said they had closely monitored the elections of the chiefs, adding that the processes were transparent. He also noted that over the years paramount chieftaincy had become so enviable that it attracted very highly educated citizens who were willing to leave their lucrative professional career jobs to serve their people at such local levels.

“I am happy to present the names of the following elected chiefs to be given their staffs by the President. PC Musa Nyandebo Gbaoghoto II of Jahn Chiefdom, Kailahun District II; PC Dr Shamsu Mustapha Ngebeh VI of Peje West of Kailahun District III; PC Brima Sulaiman Kamara of Kabonde Chiefdom of Pujehun District,” he announced.

Delivering his keynote address, President Julius Maada Bio congratulated the Paramount Chiefs on their win, adding that his government had done a lot over the years to dignify and bring paramount chieftaincy closer to the central governance system. He also noted that he was serious about the welfare of paramount chiefs because if they as local authorities were productive in their rule, it would lessen the burden on the central government.

“Under the New Direction government, each and every Paramount Chief will begin to get a monthly salary, an official vehicle and salaries for all chiefdom administrators effective 2021,” he assured.

The President, however, admonished citizens of Kailahun to put more emphasis on education and agriculture as a means of transforming their communities, chiefdoms and the nation for the future of their unborn children.

Paramount Chief of Jahn Chiefdom in the Kailahun District, PC Musa Nyandebo Gbaoghoto II, on behalf of his colleagues, thanked the President and his administration for gracing what he referred to as a red-letter day.

“President Bio has been the only leader to demonstrate a true spirit of leadership by dignifying the paramount chieftaincy. My colleagues and I will forever remain grateful to you and the government of Sierra Leone,” he said.