Prison authorities have confirmed to me that #SierraLeone opposition politician and former defense minister, Palo Conteh has left their Pademba Road facility after he was pardoned by President Julius Maada Bio.

The New Year’s Day amnesty comes seven months before he was due to serve out his 16-month jail term for the unlawful possession of arms.

He was sentenced to two years but prison calculations mean he would have served only 16 months in jail.