Over Vague Invitation of Parliament… Attorney General Oversteps His Duties

By Ranger

Sources close to Parliament say that the Parliamentary Oversight Committee on Lands has invited the Minister of Lands, Dr. Denis Sandy and certain officials of the Ministry of Lands to appear before it to discuss some ‘sensitive issues’. It was further disclosed that the Permanent Secretary, Israel B.K Jigba, to whom the letter was addressed, wrote to Parliament requesting clarification of the agenda to be discussed, so as to allow the Minister ample time to prepare for the said engagement.

In their reply, the Clerk of Parliament stated that the matter to be discussed is of utmost public importance appertaining to the administration of the Ministry.

According to our source, the first meeting scheduled to take place on the 1st September did not hold because there was no clarification of the agenda, as is always the protocol for such meetings.

Furthermore, it was learnt that the Minister of Lands, Dr.Denis Sandy, is not going to attend the second meeting scheduled for Tuesday 8th September 2020, on the basis that the administration of the Ministry is in the hands of the Permanent Secretary, Israel B.K Jigba ,who is the Administrative Head of the institution, whilst the Minister is the Political Head of the Ministry.

It was further learnt that actions taken by the Minister to ensure sanity returns to the land sector is being frowned at by people believed to be in high positions and there are insinuations that they are being joined by some politicians, who are cagey over the progress made by the Minister and the possibility that their ill-gotten assets might fall victim of the Minister’s robust actions to repossess state lands.

Some of these politicians are said to have friends in Parliament, who, in collaboration with certain individuals, are determined to frustrate the efforts of the Minister.

It was also learnt that as the Minister did not show up in the first meeting, the Attorney General, Anthony Brewah Esq, who was also copied by Parliament in respect of the first meeting, has now written a letter to the Minister impressing on him and his management to respond to the renewed Parliamentary Summons.

What baffles concerned citizens is that should there be any such request or reaction to the Minister’s failure to respond to the Parliamentary Committee’s request, it should be the Chief Minister or Vice President, who were also copied by the same letter sent to the Ministry.

Unfortunately, none of them wrote or spoke to the Minister on the said matter except the AG, whose role does not include directing colleague Ministers on such matters. Furthermore, it is believed that there is some conspiracy to frustrate the Minister’s effort to bring sanity to State lands.

However, there are indications that the Minister may not attend the meeting scheduled to take place on Tuesday 8th September and may be represented by his deputy, whose role will be only to listen, as he too is another political figure and not the Administrative head.