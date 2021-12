Over US$5,500,000 is being taken from our scarce SL money to fill gap after World Bank withdrew money for 2021 Census. The Census is 100% Legal & Constitutional but we should have waited few weeks to address concerns listed by World Bank to Govt. Response from SL Govt is insipid.

Over US$5,500,000 is being taken from our scarce 🇸🇱 money to fill gap after World Bank withdrew money for 2021 Census. The Census is 100% Legal & Constitutional but we should have waited few weeks to address concerns listed by World Bank to Govt. Response from 🇸🇱 Govt is insipid. — Dr. Sylvia Olayinka Blyden (@SylOlaBlyden) December 10, 2021