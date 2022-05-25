21 C
Sierra Leone
Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Over Alleged Forged & Falsified GST Receipts… City Supermarket Sealed Off for Tax Fraud

By Amin Kef-Ranger

The National Revenue Authority (NRA), in a Press Release issued by its Public Affairs and Tax Education Unit, dated 24th May 2022, stated that it has commenced enforcement actions including sealing off- of Koussa Group of Companies (SL) Limited which operates City Supermarket on Main Motor Road at Hill Station in Freetown.

The National Revenue Authority further stated that it is in possession of overwhelming evidence of alleged forged and falsified GST receipts issued by City Supermarket over a period thereby robbing taxpayers and Government by extension of its rightful revenue.

Also highlighted was that the Criminal Investigations Department has been alerted of the incident and arrests have already been made with the matter currently under investigations by the CID and the public will be accordingly informed of the outcome.

The NRA stated strongly that the public should know that that non-compliance in any form will not be tolerated.

Also mentioned was that taxpayers and GST registered businesses are advised to desist from acting contrary to existing tax laws, regulations and policies which are inimical towards the smooth running of tax administration in the country.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper

