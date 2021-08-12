Over Alleged Electricity Theft, Two Accused Persons Remanded

Judiciary of Sierra Leone Communications, Pademba Road Magistrate Court No 1, Freetown, 10th August 2021: The Principal Magistrate of the Pademba Road Magistrate Court, His Worship Magistrate Sahr Kekura has remanded Musa Sillah and Imran Osman Kamara following their second appearance before the court over allegations of electricity theft.

The accused persons are standing trial on a one count of dishonestly abstracting electricity supply contrary to Section 68 of the National Electricity Supply Act No. 16. of 2011.

The particulars of offence state that the accused persons on Tuesday 27th July, 2021 at No. 67 Jenneh Wright Road in Freetown Judicial District in the Western Area of the Republic of Sierra Leone fraudulently caused electricity supply to be diverted from the Electricity Distribution and Supply Authority (EDSA) to their houses.

In his evidence in chief, Steven Conteh, Electrical Specialist working for the Electricity Distribution and Supply Authority (EDSA), said some of his duties included to unearth illegal activities of customers including diversion of EDSA electricity supply.

The witness recognized both accused persons and recalled that he met the accused persons on 27th July 2021 while on duty verifying meters across his areas of responsibility.

He said the verification led him and his presidential task force into a barbing shop believed to be owned by the second accused, Imran Osman Kamara.

Mr. Conteh told the court that when he asked the first accused if they were using EDSA power supply, he answered in the negative.

The witness stressed that a search conducted in the shop revealed that the accused persons were using EDSA power supply illegally.

“I said illegally because a breaker was discovered and when it was switched on, EDSA power supply was immediately made available,” he stated.

The witness added that, “it was there I discovered that EDSA electricity supply was connected illegally and the accused said the person who made the said connection had moved out of town.”

He stated that the accused persons bypassed the meter to get electricity supply, adding that in such a situation, the electricity supply used will not be paid for which will lead to economic loss to the state.

Mr Conteh said after his team’s discovery, the accused persons were arrested.

After cross examination of the witness, defense Lawyer Jesse M. Jengo made an application for bail for the accused persons which was refused and both were remanded at the Male Correctional Center.

Second prosecution witness, Detective Police Constable 18591 Noah H. N also recognized the accused persons and said he met them on 27th July 2021, when a case of alleged electricity diversion was handed over to him for investigation along with two EDSA meters as exhibits.

The matter was adjourned to the 13th August 2021.

For more information, contact the Judiciary Communications on +23234617548, +23276321184, +23279101086