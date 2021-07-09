Over Allegation of Unlawful Possession of Arms & Ammunitions… CSOs Demand Expeditious Investigation of Hon. Saidu Conteh & 3 Others



By Amin Kef-Ranger

A group of Civil Society Organizations known as the Consortium for Good Governance, Human Rights and Democracy (CGHRD), in a Press Release issued on the 8th July 2021 and titled, “Concerns Over Allegations Of Unlawful Possession of Firearms” and signed by Marcus Bangura as National Coordinator, Morlai Conteh – Secretary General and Thomas Moore Conteh as Spokesman stated that it is closely following an investigation on allegation of unlawful possession of firearms involving Honorable Emmanuel Saidu Conteh of Constituency 129 of the main opposition – All People’s Congress (APC) and three others.



The consortium furthered that in view of the above it notes that the aforementioned firearms were allegedly found in a vehicle at the Queen Elizabeth Quay believed to have been imported under the name of Hon. Saidu Conteh, that the said vehicle was opened and searched at the Quay in the absence of the Honorable.



It continued that the Police alleged that seven pistols were found in the said vehicle, that the Honorable is one of the most vibrant and vivacious Members of Parliament that have been critical on issues in the Well of Parliament as an opposition Parliamentarian, that Hon. Conteh and three others were arrested and detained at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) headquarters, since Friday 2nd July, 2021.



According to the group of CSOs, the issue has generated serious public interest and there is no gainsaying that professionalism is greatly needed to ascertain the veracity of the investigation.



It stated that members of the consortium therefore looks forward to the authorities to expedite the investigation and employ an independent, impartial, non-political, free, fair and credible process for the general good of all, devoid of any suspicion and distrust by the general public in the investigation process.



The Consortium for Good Governance, Human Rights, and Democracy is said to be a vivacious and conscientious public space entity of likeminded organizations within the rubric of Civil Society in Sierra Leone. Thus, CGHRD is committed to the promotion of democratic good governance, human rights, rule of law, social Justice, socio-economic justice, national security, cohesion and socio-economic development in a bid to ensure a transparent and accountable society.



It could be recalled that an Opposition Member of Parliament for Constituency 129, Hon. Saidu Conteh was recently arrested and detained at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) together with three others on allegation of importation of arms and ammunitions into Sierra Leone.



During a Press Conference convened by the Sierra Leone Police Force on the 6th July 2021 journalists were informed that the Honourable and three others were arrested following the search of a vehicle at the Queen Elizabeth Quay II, allegedly imported into the country under his name, during which time One Hundred bullets, Seven Pistols and Twelve Magazines were discovered.



Honourable Saidu Conteh, in a social media post, stated: “I am presently detained at the CID for questioning about an alleged importation of ammunitions in the country. As a man of high repute who has built a strong image for myself I do not know anything about the said discovered arms and ammunition and can never involve myself in anything of such nature”.



From what this medium learnt, constituents of Constituency 129, in the Western Area which the detained Member of Parliament is representing are calling for Parliament to intervene in the said issue.



However, it appears that Parliament is currently very diplomatic about the issue probably because it does not want to be seen overstepping its boundaries.



“We have not been getting any clear update and nobody is talking to us about the detention of our MP. We don’t know who we are to talk to as it seems nobody wants to talk about this issue,” one of the Constituents lamented.



As presently details are somehow sketchy various conspiracy theories have emerged on the issue. Some have stated that the issue might not be unconnected to one of the clandestine plans by the main opposition to destabilise the peace and stability of the country.



On the other hand, some are maintaining that the allegation made against the Lawmaker could be politically-machinated or trumped-up especially when the MP had been vociferous in Parliament on a number of thorny issues.



(C) The Calabash Newspaper