News
Updated:

Outgoing British High Commissioner Bids Farewell to Sierra People’s President Julius Maada Bio

By Sierra Network
110
0

Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

State House, Freetown, Thursday 20 May 2021- Outgoing British High Commissioner to Sierra Leone, Simon Mustard, has met His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio to bid farewell after the end of his service in the country.

He expressed gratitude to the President for his kind of leadership in the country, saying that his visions were remarkable and impressive and that the British Embassy would continue to support Sierra Leone’s development activities.

“I am also very impressed with the manner in which your administration has managed the Coronavirus pandemic in the country. I have learned so much from you, sir. I hope we don’t have to suffer again from any other pandemic,” he said.

Mr. Mustard further noted that the economic recovery and growth in the country were fantastic and worth commending.

“Thank you very much, Your Excellency,” he concluded.

In his response, the President thanked the outgoing British High Commissioner for all what he had said and done for Sierra Leone, noting that there was always a time to say hello and a time to say goodbye.

“Sierra Leone and Britain have enjoyed good bilateral relations and we cherish it. We need to deepen it and make it stronger for the benefit of the two nations. I am happy with everything that you did for us as a nation. I say goodbye with heavy heart and we will stay in touch. Thank you very much,” President Bio concluded.

For More Enquiries:State House Media and Communications Unit [email protected]

