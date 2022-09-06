Outgoing 3 Infantry Brigade Commander Hands Over Office to His Successor

By Amin Kef (Ranger)

During a brief military ceremony held at the 3rd Infantry Brigade Headquarters at Murray Town in the West End of Freetown, the outgoing 3rd Infantry Brigade Commander, Major General D Alpha, handed over office to his successor, Brigadier General AS Bockarie. It must be noted that the 3rd Infantry Brigade covers Freetown, Lungi and Kambia.

Major General D. Alpha received a Quarter Guard Parade after which he officially handed over the 3rd Brigade flag of Office to his successor.

The outgoing Commander then showed his successor key places in the Brigade Headquarters and briefed him. Some of the key places include the Brigade Multi-Purpose Complex – which is under construction –and Triple Canopy – an American private security company that provides integrated security, mission support and risk management services to corporate, Government and nonprofit clients – which is located at Murray Town Barracks.

During his handing over speech, Major General D Alpha thanked all his officers and men for their enormous support and called on them to support the new Commander and give him their commitment and loyalty.

He advised the officers and men of the 3rd Infantry Brigade to continue to be apolitical and to “bring our ideas and talents to bear in order to create a synergy”.

The incoming 3rd Infantry Brigade Commander, Brigadier General A.S Bockarie, thanked his predecessor for the warm reception and promised to continue his good works. He also urged officers and men of the Brigade to “be part of the solution and not the problem”, maintaining that his leadership philosophy is humility and iron discipline.

The program ended with a joyful albeit solemn traditional military procession out of the barracks led by the Military Police vehicle with the outgoing Commander on the back of a pick-up van bidding farewell to his officers and men on either sides of the street as his vehicle was slowly driven out of the Brigade Headquarters.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper