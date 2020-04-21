22.5 C
Sierra Leone
Our family and staffs of the lodge will go in to self isolation – First Lady Fatima Bio

By Sierra Network
Our family and staffs of the lodge will go in to self isolation – First Lady Fatima Bio

Yesterday while I was at work our president my husband announced to this great nation that one of the state security guard has tested positive for the COVID19 and for that reason our family and staffs of the lodge will go in to self isolation and work from the lodge until such a time deemed appropriate to come out.

We are doing this for the greater good of mama Salone and to be sure that we are not in danger nor are we putting others in harms way.

At this point I asked that we continue to pray for all those who’ve been tested positive and wish them a speedy recovery. We continue to pray that Sierra Leone will win this fight too.

#stayhome
#washyourhandsfrequently
#avoidcrowdedplaces
#maintainsocialdistancing
#avoidfakenews
#beyourbrotherskeeper
#avoidhateforoneanother

Previous articleMedical Items Donated by Chinese Government Handed Over to Sierra Leone
