Confirmed! Leone Stars defenders David Sesay & Osman Kakay have both tested positive for Covid-19 and will therefore not be part of the squad against @IvoryCoast on Sunday, January 16. The 2 are however in a good shape receiving medical attention in isolation. #GetWellSoon #TeamSierraLeone #AFCON2021

Kakay and Sesay are currently in isolation responding to medical treatment.