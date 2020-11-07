Opening Of The New Freetown City Hall, Keynote Address Delivered By Hon. Tamba Lamina

Freetown City Council today hosted the Opening Ceremony for the new City Hall, with the keynote address delivered by Hon. Tamba Lamina, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development.

Present at the Opening Ceremony were the Ambassador of South Korea to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Sierra Leone, Major General Lee In-Tae and his delegation; the Deputy Minister of Finance, Hon Patricia Laverly and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon Solomon Jamiru Esq. Also present were Dr Kaifala Marah, former Minister of Finance, Mrs Ebun Strasser-King, former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bonthe District Chairman Moses Probyn, members of the diplomatic community and development partners, Councillors and staff of Freetown City Council. Due to the strict observance of government Covid19 restrictions, the number of attendees at the Opening Ceremony was limited.









The Opening Ceremony for the new City Hall concluded with a guided tour of the facilities following the cutting of a ribbon and the unveiling of a plaque by Hon. Minister Tamba Lamina, Mayor Aki-Sawyerr and Ambassador Lee In-Tae.

The City Hall, funded by the Government of South Korea through the Korean Exim Bank, is the administrative complex for Freetown City Council. Dominating Freetown’s skyline at 15 stories tall, the City Hall is a modern building in the heart of the City’s Central Business District. It has

• A roof-garden, sky-lounge restaurant and ten hotel rooms

• Three floors of modern office space, of approximately 1000 square meters each

• A library, computer laboratory and open exhibition area

• And multi-storey car park

• An auditorium for 460 people with cinema seating, fully-fitted stage, and audio-visual equipment.

*#TransformFreetownContinues*

*©️FCC Communications *