Date: 29th May 2020

ACC/PN/20/003

PUBLIC NOTICE

OPENING OF ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSION OFFICES ACROSS THE COUNTRY ON SATURDAY 30TH MAY 2020

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) wishes to inform public officers who are yet to declare their income, assets and liabilities, that its offices across the country including, First Floor, Lotto Building Tower Hill, will be open on Saturday 30th May 2020 in order to receive outstanding Assets Declaration Forms from Public Officers.

This special arrangement is to enable public officers who are to submit their Assets Declaration Forms to do so before the deadline of Sunday 31st May 2020.

The offices in Freetown, Bo, Kenema, Makeni, Kono and Port Loko will be opened to the public from 9:00am to 4:00pm.

The ACC wishes to reassure the public of its continued resolve to fight corruption in a people-centred manner.

For further enquiries on this and other ACC matters please contact Margaret Murray (Ms), Public Relations Officer, on +232-78-832131.

Signed:

Patrick Sandi

Director, Public Education and Outreach