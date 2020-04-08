28.3 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, April 9, 2020
type here...
Blog
Updated:

Open Letter To Mr. PRESIDENT – Femi Claudius-Cole

By Sierra Network
698
0

Must Read

NewsSierra Network - 0

ACC secures Conviction against MOHAMED SHERIFF, Former Managing Director of SALCAB And Another

ACC CONVICTION UPDATE: ACC secures Conviction against MOHAMED SHERIFF, former Managing Director of SALCAB and PAUL SANDI,...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Open Letter To Mr. PRESIDENT – Femi Claudius-Cole

5th April 2020 OPEN LETTER TO Mr. PRESIDENT I mean no...
Read more
NewsSierra Network - 0

Use Of Public Funds Under A National Emergency Situation – Audit Service Sierra Leone

USE OF PUBLIC FUNDS UNDER A NATIONAL EMERGENCY SITUATION As part of its...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

5th April 2020

OPEN LETTER TO Mr. PRESIDENT

I mean no disrespect to you sir, but I think it’s time for a different perspective.

At such difficult time, I know you are heavily bombarded with varying quality of advice, guidance and misguidance.

Let me be so bold as to share my ‘mantra’ sir “PRAY FOR THE BEST BUT PLAN FOR THE WORST”.

The interior Minister of Spain gave advice to Countries not yet at WAR with Corona, 3 things:

1. Have a Solid Health Care System
2. Severe Isolation of the civilian population
3. Full equipment

Sadly we are weak to nonexistent on 1 and 3.
I realize there are numerous social challenges in implementing and enforcing 2, i.e the populace live on sell today – cook today- eat for today – no running water in homes, no or unaffordable electricity, therefore no stocking up.

As we do not have the full equipment, we should not prioritize the acquisition of ventilators. Realistically we do not have enough qualified Pulmonologists who manage the vent setting, enough nurses trained in the care of vented patient, the Respiratory Therapists who manage the ventilators and patients, the laboratory equipments to monitor ABG’s (Arterial Blood Gases), the specialized prone beds for the sickest patients.

Our only saviour Sir will be PLANNING and PREVENTION of TRANSMISSION.
KEY POINTS:

1. Plan for a longer lockdown
2. Use moneys donated to provide care/food packages to our poorest using Councilors and MPs, distribution by them on a community by community bases involving the community stakeholders

3. Street by street assigned marketing days, prevent over-crowding
4. Various help lines. (a health help line for non-corona patients, an EDSA helpline, a complaint helpline). 117 will otherwise become overwhelmed and inefficient
5. Involve medical personnel from both the public and private sector in all aspects

6. TESTING, TESTING, TESTING – decentralize testing. Train all labs (public and private) to be able to test any and all potential cases. Voluntary testing must be considered.

With Ebola many came to help us, now our helpers themselves are overwhelmed so we must focus on PREVENTION. The whole world is preaching STAY HOME! STAY HOME! STAY HOME!

The past 4 days leading up to this ridiculous 3 day lockdown has been nothing but TRANSMISSION, with pandemonium present in all market places, price gouging and hoarding.
Sir, we cannot even begin to contemplate our situation if COVID 19 takes root in SL like it is doing in the United State of America, It will be a human disaster.

FEMI CLAUDIUS-COLE

Previous articleUse Of Public Funds Under A National Emergency Situation – Audit Service Sierra Leone
Next articleACC secures Conviction against MOHAMED SHERIFF, Former Managing Director of SALCAB And Another
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

NewsSierra Network - 0

ACC secures Conviction against MOHAMED SHERIFF, Former Managing Director of SALCAB And Another

ACC CONVICTION UPDATE: ACC secures Conviction against MOHAMED SHERIFF, former Managing Director of SALCAB and PAUL SANDI,...
Read more
Blog

Open Letter To Mr. PRESIDENT – Femi Claudius-Cole

Sierra Network - 0
5th April 2020 OPEN LETTER TO Mr. PRESIDENT I mean no disrespect to you sir, but...
Read more
News

Use Of Public Funds Under A National Emergency Situation – Audit Service Sierra Leone

Sierra Network - 0
USE OF PUBLIC FUNDS UNDER A NATIONAL EMERGENCY SITUATION As part of its public education and information drive,...
Read more
News

Talking Points By President Bio At The Third Press Conference On COVID-19

Sierra Network - 0
Read more
News

President Bio encourages Sierra Leoneans to increase community surveillance, calls for more citizens’ participation

Sierra Network - 0
State House, Freetown, Wednesday 8 April 2020 - His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has encouraged Sierra Leoneans to help with...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

I am not responsible for your mental state nor am I responsible for your frustration – First Lady Fatima Bio

Blog Sierra Network - 0
I understand the pain of been in opposition especially if you are not seeing any light in the tunnel which will bring...
Read more

The Young Women Transformative Leadership Program(Y.W.T.L.P) supports Ward 395 with Water ahead of the 3 Days Lockdown

Blog Sierra Network - 0
The Young Women Transformative Leadership Programme is an organisation that's geared towards capacitating women who are the...
Read more

Renaissance Movement Donates Hand-Washing Items for Coronavirus Prevention to Community Leaders

Blog Sierra Network - 0
The Renaissance Movement- Sierra Leone has donated an assortment of hand washing items to select community leaders...
Read more

Major (RTD) Palo Conteh Charged With TREASON – Ady Macauley

Blog Sierra Network - 1
https://twitter.com/AdyMacauley/status/1243216841666899969 https://twitter.com/AdyMacauley/status/1243266250144460801 https://twitter.com/RichardHoney/status/1243220585611657217
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Newspaper Theme by tagDiv | All rights reserved.