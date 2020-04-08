Open Letter To Mr. PRESIDENT – Femi Claudius-Cole

5th April 2020

OPEN LETTER TO Mr. PRESIDENT

I mean no disrespect to you sir, but I think it’s time for a different perspective.

At such difficult time, I know you are heavily bombarded with varying quality of advice, guidance and misguidance.

Let me be so bold as to share my ‘mantra’ sir “PRAY FOR THE BEST BUT PLAN FOR THE WORST”.

The interior Minister of Spain gave advice to Countries not yet at WAR with Corona, 3 things:

1. Have a Solid Health Care System

2. Severe Isolation of the civilian population

3. Full equipment

Sadly we are weak to nonexistent on 1 and 3.

I realize there are numerous social challenges in implementing and enforcing 2, i.e the populace live on sell today – cook today- eat for today – no running water in homes, no or unaffordable electricity, therefore no stocking up.

As we do not have the full equipment, we should not prioritize the acquisition of ventilators. Realistically we do not have enough qualified Pulmonologists who manage the vent setting, enough nurses trained in the care of vented patient, the Respiratory Therapists who manage the ventilators and patients, the laboratory equipments to monitor ABG’s (Arterial Blood Gases), the specialized prone beds for the sickest patients.

Our only saviour Sir will be PLANNING and PREVENTION of TRANSMISSION.

KEY POINTS:

1. Plan for a longer lockdown

2. Use moneys donated to provide care/food packages to our poorest using Councilors and MPs, distribution by them on a community by community bases involving the community stakeholders

3. Street by street assigned marketing days, prevent over-crowding

4. Various help lines. (a health help line for non-corona patients, an EDSA helpline, a complaint helpline). 117 will otherwise become overwhelmed and inefficient

5. Involve medical personnel from both the public and private sector in all aspects

6. TESTING, TESTING, TESTING – decentralize testing. Train all labs (public and private) to be able to test any and all potential cases. Voluntary testing must be considered.

With Ebola many came to help us, now our helpers themselves are overwhelmed so we must focus on PREVENTION. The whole world is preaching STAY HOME! STAY HOME! STAY HOME!

The past 4 days leading up to this ridiculous 3 day lockdown has been nothing but TRANSMISSION, with pandemonium present in all market places, price gouging and hoarding.

Sir, we cannot even begin to contemplate our situation if COVID 19 takes root in SL like it is doing in the United State of America, It will be a human disaster.

FEMI CLAUDIUS-COLE