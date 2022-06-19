One More Step To Healing & Freedom: Momoh Kosboy Kamara Who Successfully Completed 70% of His Surgery Still Needs LE35,000,000 (Thirty Five Million Leones) To Undergo The Remaining 30%

A few months ago, Momoh Kosboy Kamara, age 16, was brought to our notice for help. He was diagnosed with a medical condition known as MENINGOCELE which is a Posterior Heterogenous Swelling of the Occipital that caused the elongated head.

This condition was so disturbing and distressing for Momoh that he had to drop out of school as a result of the bullying he got from some of his friends and schoolmates.

As a resident of Mange Bureh, Port Loko District, his parents, who are low-income earners and could not afford to foot his medical bills, brought him to Freetown to seek help. He was brought to our notice and as an organization whose primary goal is to help sick children in Sierra Leone whose parents cannot afford to pay for their medical bills, we stepped in to help Momoh.

We tried to first examine his condition through the help of medical doctors here in Freetown before they told us that, his condition could be difficult to be operated on here in Sierra Leone, so he need to be taken out of Sierra Leone to another country where they do this kind of surgery. As we were working effortlessly and tirelessly to ensure that Momoh stays alive, we came in contact with Dr Peter Bangura through the help of Sister Janet Musa.

After a few days we had come across Dr Banagura, he called to our attention that a team of Neurosurgeons called Korle-Bu Neuroscience Foundation (KBNF), a Canadian medical health charity foundation that deals with brain and spine injuries, were coming to Sierra Leone from Liberia and that he would share with them the MRI and CT scans of Momoh. He profoundly did! The team of Neurosurgeons then, after looking at the Momoh’s case, accepted to do his surgery in Liberia at the John F Kennedy Hospital.

The Sick Pikin Project decided to loan funds from another child’s case who was due to leave Sierra Leone for India. But as urgent as this case was, we had to take the loan and replace it later. So we did. We prepared all necessary paperwork for Momoh who was bound for Liberia. We accomplished our tasks and took Momoh to Liberia through the help of World Hope International and Dr Bangura who was in Liberia to receive Momoh.

He got admitted to the John F Kennedy Hospital where he underwent clinical review and laboratory tests before he could be operated on. On Sunday 14 November 2021, Momoh Kosboy Kamara successfully completed his first set of surgery and 70% of the swelling of his occipital was removed and it remains 30%

As complex as his case is, Momoh’s hopes are on the verge of being restored and his dream to return to school is about to come true. We have done so much but not too much to reach the finish line. Momoh currently needs LE35,000,000 to undergo the remaining 30% of the surgery. As we would say in our local palace, “wusai wi don komot na dey far.” We have all done tremendously well to ensure that Momoh gets back on his feet and returns to school. But it’s not over yet, we need your help to make this happen.

As said by Helen Keller, “Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.” Let us join hands, as we have normally been doing, to help Momoh Kosboy Kamara. We believe we can make this happen.

