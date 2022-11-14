20.8 C
Sierra Leone
Tuesday, November 15, 2022
One man can’t stop the APC, The ITGC will soon react – Hon. Abdul Kargbo

It’s clear that Alfred Peter Conteh intends to hold the APC to ransom. Exactly 2 weeks into the 60 days for the completion of all lower level elections, he abruptly walked off the PPRC meeting using derogatory statements. One man can’t stop the APC. The ITGC will soon react.

While it is expedient to secure peace in our party, it is also worth noting that no opinion will supersede or overturn the ruling of the High Court of Sierra Leone at this moment. The wisdom behind the ruling of Justice Adrian Fisher is manifesting by the minute.

