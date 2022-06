This morning His Excellency Dr. Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone held a bilateral meeting with Mr Hakki Akil and Mr Jean Luc Cyusa, Representatives of Calik Holding and Aktif Bank. The meeting explored investment opportunities in the energy sector, banking and financial services sector, mining sector, textile business and construction.

Yusuf Keketoma Sandi