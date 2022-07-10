21.6 C
Sierra Leone
On behalf of the women and myself, we say thanks for ALL your support – Madam Femi Claudius Cole

On behalf of the women and myself we say thanks for ALL your support.Thanks for worrying about us, praying for us, bringing food to our cells, food that we shared with others even with the police guarding us.

Thanks for advocating on our behalf. Thanks for your videos, audios, tweets and press releases, it all helped. Thanks to the media for not putting us on the back pages of your news.Thanks to the army of lawyers, thanks for your service and sacrifice, abandoning your practices to free us. Thanks to family, friends and caring individuals all over the world. May God bless us all and may he save our Mama Salone.

