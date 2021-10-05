21 C
Sierra Leone
Wednesday, October 6, 2021
type here...
Blog
Updated:

On Allegations Of Illegal Abstraction Of Electricity, Media One Centre Journalists Arrested

By Sierra Network
257
0

Must Read

Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

Some of our Colleagues at the Media One Centre were arrested this morning on allegations of Illegal abstraction of Electricity.

They are helping the Police with Investigations at CID HQ.

It could be recalled that EDSA and some Security Officers on Friday 1st October 2021 removed the alleged Meter at the Media One Centre and they are yet to release an official Statement.

Authorities Concerned have been duly informed.

Over 6 Seasoned Lawyers are Presently at the CID HQ.

The CID Officers have obtained statements from our Colleagues.

In addition they are also obtaining statement from the Executive Director, Media One Centre Mr. Philip Neville.

BBC’s Umaru Fofana, Ahmed Sahid Nasralla the President of SLAJ & other media Practitioners are also at the CID HQ in Solidarity with Media One Centre.

[email protected]

Previous articleFormer President Koroma Receives African Bar Medal Of Merit In Leadership Award
Next articleOur Colleagues have been released on bail – Youth Amb Bash
- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img
- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img

Latest News

BlogSierra Network -

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Celebrates World Teachers’ Day, Rewards 48 Outstanding Teachers

Freetown International Conference Center, Freetown Tuesday 5 October 2021 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has celebrated...
- Tokeh Beach Sierra Leone -spot_img

More Articles Like This

- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

spot_img

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Celebrates World Teachers’ Day, Rewards...

Sierra Network - 0