On Allegations Of Illegal Abstraction Of Electricity, Media One Centre Journalists Arrested

Some of our Colleagues at the Media One Centre were arrested this morning on allegations of Illegal abstraction of Electricity.

They are helping the Police with Investigations at CID HQ.

It could be recalled that EDSA and some Security Officers on Friday 1st October 2021 removed the alleged Meter at the Media One Centre and they are yet to release an official Statement.

Authorities Concerned have been duly informed.

Over 6 Seasoned Lawyers are Presently at the CID HQ.

The CID Officers have obtained statements from our Colleagues.

In addition they are also obtaining statement from the Executive Director, Media One Centre Mr. Philip Neville.

BBC’s Umaru Fofana, Ahmed Sahid Nasralla the President of SLAJ & other media Practitioners are also at the CID HQ in Solidarity with Media One Centre.

