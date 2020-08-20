NYCOM Commissioners Met With Falaba Youths

The Commissioners and team have met with youth in Falaba district to discuss skills training opportunities.

The District Youth Council Chairman, Balla Jawara said the district has no Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) center, something they are looking forward towards. The Commissioner however said, NAYCOM will prioritize Falaba district to support young people with skills training.

The team also presented gift from the Chinese Embassy and livelihood items through support from GIZ to the Falaba District Youth Council in Mongo, the Chiefdom Head Quarter Town.









(C) NAYCOM