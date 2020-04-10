NewsCurrent Affairs Updated: April 10, 2020 Number Of People In Quarantine Increased To 445 By Sierra Network April 10, 2020 165 0 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Must Read BlogSierra Network - April 10, 20200Dr Kandeh Yumkella Questioned Press Releases From State House And Other MDA’s Saying They’re Becoming “Chaotic” Opposition leader, Dr Kandeh Yumkella has expressed concern over a “string of press releases from State House,...Read more Current AffairsSierra Network - April 10, 20200Number Of People In Quarantine Increased To 445 17:00 GMT10 April 20208 confirmed to dateNo of quarantine increased to 445 Read more NewsSierra Network - April 10, 20200Press Release To Sierra Leoneans In The People’s Republic Of China – 10th April 2020 Read more Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net 17:00 GMT10 April 20208 confirmed to dateNo of quarantine increased to 445 Tagscoronavirus preparednesscovid-19sierra leone news Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Previous articlePress Release To Sierra Leoneans In The People’s Republic Of China – 10th April 2020Next articleDr Kandeh Yumkella Questioned Press Releases From State House And Other MDA’s Saying They’re Becoming “Chaotic” - Advertisement - LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment - Advertisement - Latest News BlogSierra Network - April 10, 20200Dr Kandeh Yumkella Questioned Press Releases From State House And Other MDA’s Saying They’re Becoming “Chaotic” Opposition leader, Dr Kandeh Yumkella has expressed concern over a “string of press releases from State House,...Read more Current Affairs Number Of People In Quarantine Increased To 445 Sierra Network - April 10, 2020 0 17:00 GMT10 April 20208 confirmed to dateNo of quarantine increased to 445 Read more News Press Release To Sierra Leoneans In The People’s Republic Of China – 10th April 2020 Sierra Network - April 10, 2020 0 Read more Current Affairs Sierra Leone Record One New Confirmed Case, Total 8 Confirmed COVID-19 CASES Sierra Network - April 10, 2020 0 COVID-19 Update10th April 20201 New Case confirmed8 confirmed cases to date Read more News All You Need To Know About The 14 Days Partial Lock Down In Sierra Leone Sierra Network - April 9, 2020 0 https://snradio.net/sierra-leone-impose-a-partial-lock-down-for-14-days/ Read more - Advertisement - More Articles Like This Press Release To Sierra Leoneans In The People’s Republic Of China – 10th April 2020 News Sierra Network - April 10, 2020 0 Read more Sierra Leone Record One New Confirmed Case, Total 8 Confirmed COVID-19 CASES Current Affairs Sierra Network - April 10, 2020 0 COVID-19 Update10th April 20201 New Case confirmed8 confirmed cases to date Read more All You Need To Know About The 14 Days Partial Lock Down In Sierra Leone News Sierra Network - April 9, 2020 0 https://snradio.net/sierra-leone-impose-a-partial-lock-down-for-14-days/ Read more Restricting The Use Of The Beaches During The 2020 Easter Celebrations News Sierra Network - April 9, 2020 0 Read more - Advertisement -