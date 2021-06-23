24.7 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, June 24, 2021
type here...
Blog
Updated:

NRM Blasts APC Old Guards Over Dictatorship & Prolonged Stay

By Sierra Network
207
0

Must Read

Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

By Amin Kef-Ranger

During a Press Conference held on the 16th June, 2021 at the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ) Hall on Campbell Street in Freetown, the National Reformation Movement (NRM) has heavily condemned the current leadership of the All People’s Congress (APC) Party.

Leader of the NRM, Mohamed Sheridan Kamara Esq, said that it is important for them to bring to the public domain the democratic reforms they seek and the manipulation, deception and machination of the expired leadership of the All People’s Congress (APC).

He maintained that the NRM, obviously, is built on an unshakable belief in reforming the internal politics of the All People’s Congress along more equitable lines underscoring how they are deeply rooted in the struggle for a democracy that guarantees equal rights to every member of the party.

The NRM leader added that it is a weapon of resistance against the dictatorship imposed in the party’s internal politics by the current self-proclaimed body of national officers furthering that it is this desire to relax the enormous limitations which the party’s self-appointed leadership has imposed on internal democracy that gives oxygen to their struggle.

“We are particularly pleased to inform the public that the NRM, never to be demoralized, has once again mobilized all its splinter factions into a single movement. The need for collaboration until a democratic constitution is adopted has subsumed the reform factions under a single umbrella. This merger has effectively lay to rest the split within the movement and rendered useless the agents, quislings, turncoats and instruments of the establishment’s unending schemes,” he disclosed.

He stated that they find it beyond being deceptive that the party’s defunct leadership is delaying the adoption of a democratic constitution by filing unproductive and pointless appeals to the court saying it is their view that the only reason the defunct leadership sticks to their unreasonable position is to buy time, prolong its illegal stay in leadership positions and undermine the party’s chances of winning the next elections.

Mohamed Sheridan Kamara Esq maintained that they are also fully aware that the tenure of the National Advisory Council (NAC) has long come to an end and they are well in the know that the questionable extension of its mandate has also come to an end on the 15th June, 2021 pointing out that the Movement has also taken note of the vile plan of the National Executive to renew its already illegal mandate through an equally illegal body called NAC and that they are aware of a matter in court that hinges on the legitimacy of the very Executive that plans such an elaborate, illegal operation.

He stated that in order to avoid twisting its way out of the gains the negotiating team has made over the past years, they called on the party’s defunct leadership to stop wasting the party’s time and comply with the recent court orders. In that regard they urged the various stakeholders in the party to facilitate the setting up of an interim body that will conduct elections for the delegates who are to adopt the new constitution.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper

Previous articleUnited State Government Has Today LIFTED The 2017 B1/B2 VISA BAN On Sierra Leone Government Officials – Prof. David Francis
Next articleGovernment Disburse Second Trench Of Grant-In-Aid For Students Studying In China
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Blog

Government Disburse Second Trench Of Grant-In-Aid For Students Studying In China

Sierra Network - 0
Read more
Blog

NRM Blasts APC Old Guards Over Dictatorship & Prolonged Stay

Sierra Network - 0
https://www.youtube.com/embed/PwsmdCB-PH8 By Amin Kef-Ranger During a Press Conference held on the 16th June, 2021...
Read more
Blog

United State Government Has Today LIFTED The 2017 B1/B2 VISA BAN On Sierra Leone Government Officials – Prof. David Francis

Sierra Network - 0
Ag. Secretary of Homeland Security, David Pekoske, of the US Govt has Today LIFTED the 2017 B1/B2 VISA BAN on officials of...
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 89 New Confirmed Cases, 2 New Death And 25 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update23rd June 202189 New Cases5052 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Payment Of Stipends/Allowances To Students In The Russian Federation And Pakistan

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Read more

Government Disburse Second Trench Of Grant-In-Aid For Students Studying In China

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Read more

United State Government Has Today LIFTED The 2017 B1/B2 VISA BAN On Sierra Leone Government Officials – Prof. David Francis

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Ag. Secretary of Homeland Security, David Pekoske, of the US Govt has Today LIFTED the 2017 B1/B2 VISA BAN on officials of...
Read more

Sierra Leone Parliament Passed The Cybercrime Bill Into Law…

Blog Sierra Network - 0
CYBERCRIME BILL SAILS THROUGH PARLIAMENTParliament has today Wednesday June 23, passed The Cybercrime Bill into law. This is a historic moment for...
Read more

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Payment Of Stipends/Allowances To Students In The Russian Federation And Pakistan

Sierra Network - 0