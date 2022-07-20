NRA Refutes Claims of Purchasing Land at $2.8M & Having a Split Between Management & Board

GLOBAL TIMES

Controversy Over NRA US$1.8M Land

A one and half town lots of land bought by NRA (National Revenue Authority) for US$1.8M along Wilkinson Road in Freetown is now a subject of legal action.

An individual has emerged from the blue, claiming that the land belongs to him. The true ownership of the land will now be determined by the court.

The decision to purchase the said piece of land led to a big split between the management and the board of NRA.

The Commissioner General, from the word go, was implacably opposed to the deal. But the Board Chairman allegedly pushed for the Board to approve the purchase of the land for US$1.8M.

The question is now being asked: which legal firm or lawyer represented the vendor that sold the land to NRA?

Is it true that the ACC is curiously studying the matter to enable them take appropriate action against those involved in conflict of interest?

A spokesman for NRA declined to comment on the matter last night.