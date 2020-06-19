NRA Mobilizes Le103 Billion In 2 Days

By Ranger

The National Revenue Authority (NRA), Commissioner General, Prof. Samuel Jibao and his team are said to be on top of situation in terms of revenue mobilization despite the presence of COVID-19 in the country.

Just within two days, the NRA is on record of raising another impressive breaking figure in the history of revenue generation in the country at a time when COVID- 19 is seriously hitting economies around the world with a total sum of Le 103,000,000,000.00 (One Hundred and Three Billion Leones) on the 15th June, 2020 and 16th June, 2020.

It is also on record that this is not the first time NRA has registered a three digit collection rate over the outlined period. The current average collection rate per day is 21 Billion Leones which is 4 Billion less than the original target before COVID-19.

The Commissioner General is optimistic that things will be a lot better when we see the pandemic behind our backs.

The past two years have seen a consistent growth of revenue generation of 1.1 trillion Leones in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper