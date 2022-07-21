20.8 C
Sierra Leone
Saturday, July 23, 2022
NRA Lies Exposed Says Global Times Newspaper

On 27th May, 2021, Mohamed Sabbagh (Vendor) of No. 61 Freetown Waterloo Road, Freetown sold a piece and parcel of land measuring 0.5087 Acres to the National Revenue Authority for the sum of Le13,637,712.00 (Thirteen Billion, six hundred and thirty-seven million, seven hundred and twelve Leones). The property is situated at No. 27 Wilkinson Road in Freetown.

A new owner of the property has emerged and is suing NRA in its corporate name for “Illegal purchase”. The matter is now in court.
Since last year, NRA officials have denied the veracity of the story when the Global Times Newspaper first published it.
On Tuesday this week, NRA Public Affairs Department, issued a press release, describing the Global Times story published on the same day as “misleading and unfounded”.

Today, we have decided to publish the conveyance to prove to NRA officials that we are not “so-called media professionals”. We are media professionals.
See Page 3 for conveyance.

Investigations continue.
