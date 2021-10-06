NRA Commissioner General Explains Reasons for Current Reforms to Stakeholders

Dr Samuel Jibao, Commissioner General of the National Revenue Authority (NRA) has during an engagement on the 5th October 2021with stakeholders, which was organized by the National Investment Board Office of the Vice President, to embrace the reforms that are currently being instituted.

Stakeholders present were the Sierra Importers Association, the Indigenous Importers Association, Sierra Leone Chamber of Commerce, Sierra Leone Ports Authority, Standards Bureau, Sierra Leone Local Content Agency, Ministry of Trade and Industry, Ministry of Finance and other critical business stakeholders in Sierra Leone.

According to the Executive Director of the National Investment Board, Prof. Maada Mustapha, the platform was created to discuss key issues affecting businesses, import and export in the country and proffering key recommendations for policy planning and development. He said they’ve had very fruitful discussions in the past and actions have already been made on certain recommendations highlighted.

In his statement, Dr Samuel S. Jibao focused on the end product of the NRA’S ITAS reform which, he said is geared towards facilitating registration, payment and filing of returns online.

That, he said, will immensely minimize the compliance cost and reduce the inflow of taxpayers into NRA premises. He stated that because of the deployment of those systems, the institution is issuing a new Tax Identification Number (TIN) to all taxpayers.

The Commissioner-General maintained that the issuance of the new TIN would require businesses to acquire a National Identification Number (NIN) which is a unique biometric identifier issued by the National Civil Registration Authority (NCRA).

The discussion sessions covered issues such as high taxation, fluctuating of Forex, the prolonged removal of GST on certain pharmaceutical products, the daunting customs clearance process, exportation challenges and Identification and organization of the informal sector.

When responding to various concerns, Dr Samuel S. Jibao especially the high tax issue he said Sierra has some of the lowest rates in the region. He intimated that as an institution, they are working with the Ministry of Finance to amend the anomaly on the GST on certain pharmaceutical products.

Many of the participants were delighted to have had some valuable takeaways from the dialogue, and it was recommended that follow-ups will be made by the National Investment Board.

