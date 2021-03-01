Northern Region Football Association Lost 9 Young Players To A Fatal Road Accident

Eight young footballers have died in a road accident just outside Makeni, northern Sierra Leone. According to the Regional Chairman of the FA, Brima Jalloh, they were returning home last night from the neighbouring district of Karena where they had taken part in a local football gala.

They were aged between 17 and 25 years. He said 20 others are in a “critical condition”. The regional PRO of the FA, Mohamed Papa Bangura said the bus the players were travelling in had a head-on collision with a truck carrying tuber crops to Freetown.

Breaking: A ninth footballer has died from the gruesome road accident just outside Makeni in northern Sierra Leone. 19 others are said to be critically injured. – Umaru Fofana-