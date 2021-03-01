23.1 C
Sierra Leone
Tuesday, March 2, 2021
type here...
BlogNewsPress Release
Updated:

Northern Region Football Association Lost 9 Young Players To A Fatal Road Accident

By Sierra Network
677
0

Must Read

BlogSierra Network - 0

Northern Region Football Association Lost 9 Young Players To A Fatal Road Accident

Eight young footballers have died in a road accident just outside Makeni, northern Sierra Leone. According to...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Chinese Ambassador Officially Presents COVID-19 Vaccines to H.E. President Bio

On March 1, 2021, H.E. Chinese Ambassador Hu Zhangliang officially presented to H.E. President Julius Maada Bio...
Read more
Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 0 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update1st March 20210 New Cases3887 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

Eight young footballers have died in a road accident just outside Makeni, northern Sierra Leone. According to the Regional Chairman of the FA, Brima Jalloh, they were returning home last night from the neighbouring district of Karena where they had taken part in a local football gala.

They were aged between 17 and 25 years. He said 20 others are in a “critical condition”. The regional PRO of the FA, Mohamed Papa Bangura said the bus the players were travelling in had a head-on collision with a truck carrying tuber crops to Freetown.

Breaking: A ninth footballer has died from the gruesome road accident just outside Makeni in northern Sierra Leone. 19 others are said to be critically injured. – Umaru Fofana-

Previous articleChinese Ambassador Officially Presents COVID-19 Vaccines to H.E. President Bio
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

BlogSierra Network - 0

Northern Region Football Association Lost 9 Young Players To A Fatal Road Accident

Eight young footballers have died in a road accident just outside Makeni, northern Sierra Leone. According to...
Read more
Blog

Chinese Ambassador Officially Presents COVID-19 Vaccines to H.E. President Bio

Sierra Network - 0
On March 1, 2021, H.E. Chinese Ambassador Hu Zhangliang officially presented to H.E. President Julius Maada Bio the COVID-19 vaccines donated by...
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 0 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update1st March 20210 New Cases3887 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 0 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 7 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update28th February 20210 New Cases3887 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
Blog

Hon. KKY: Non-Partisan Local Councils Will Lead to a One-Party State in Our Nascent Democracy

Sierra Network - 0
Today, February 26, 2021, at a meeting of representatives of 13 political parties with the Parliamentary Committee on Local Government, the leader...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Chinese Ambassador Officially Presents COVID-19 Vaccines to H.E. President Bio

Blog Sierra Network - 0
On March 1, 2021, H.E. Chinese Ambassador Hu Zhangliang officially presented to H.E. President Julius Maada Bio the COVID-19 vaccines donated by...
Read more

Hon. KKY: Non-Partisan Local Councils Will Lead to a One-Party State in Our Nascent Democracy

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Today, February 26, 2021, at a meeting of representatives of 13 political parties with the Parliamentary Committee on Local Government, the leader...
Read more

ACC BOSS TAKES ANTI-CORRUPTION MESSAGE TO SHERBRO ISLAND, BONTHE DISTRICT

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Today (Friday 26th February 2020), Commissioner Francis Ben Kaifala became the first Commissioner in the 21 years history of the ACC to...
Read more

Mayor Yvonne Aki Sawyerr “take over” Mayor Mike Bloomberg’s Instagram Story

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Excited to “take over” Mayor Mike Bloomberg’s Instagram story as Freetown prepares to co-host #CityLab2021! Follow our story ...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Chinese Ambassador Officially Presents COVID-19 Vaccines to H.E. President Bio

Sierra Network - 0