No water for the major maternal referral centre in Sierra Leone…! 1year ago it was the same struggle, I left things smoldering.

I am back and still same issue! What are we doing? This is stupid! @mohs_sl@GumaWater

PCMH day 4: NO WATER!!! why are we preahing fetomaternal morbidity and mortality! This is unacceptable! @sierraeyesalone@yakisawyerr@IshaSesay@mohs_sl@BBCAfrica@bbcmaSL

Week one: PCMH Day one; had a pv bleeding, the only speculum in use at the opd was so disgusting to look at that I refused to use it on the poor unsuspecting lady. Day five; no water at PCMH, packet water being used to scrub in theatre(yes, packet water) God help us 🙁