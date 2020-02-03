No Warrant Of Arrest For Dr Samura Kamara

Sierra Leone Police

WARRANT OF ARREST FOR DR. SAMURA KAMARA

The attention of the Sierra Leone Police (SLP) has been drawn to a social media post claiming that the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) issued a Warrant of Arrest for the arrest of the former standard-bearer of the now opposition All People’s Congress (APC) Party – Dr. Samura Kamara.

The SLP’s management would like to refute that claim and to affirm that the information is false and mischievous; as no such warrant of arrest exist or ever existed.

The Inspector General of Police wishes to intimate the public that he has not and never instructed the CID, nor any official therein to arrest Dr. Samura Kamara.

Whoever is peddling information of an imminent arrest of Dr. Samura Kamara is doing a disservice to the nation; as he/she is intent on pushing an agenda of disruption and a deliberate ploy to incite violence.

The public is therefore urged to disregard that social media post, as it is fictituous and a distraction from the peace and quietness the country enjoys.

The SLP wishes to assure the public that its safety and security is guaranteed, at all times.

In view of the foregoing, everyone is advised to go about his/her normal business and not to be distracted by that social media post which lacks credibility.

For any further clarification and information, please contact the Media and Public Relations Unit at Police Headquarters, George Street, Freetown.

Signed:

SLP Media and Public Relations Unit

Dated 1st February, 2020.