No Supporters Stopped Anyone From Accessing Former President Koroma’s Residence Says Sidi Yayah Tunis

Sierra Leone’s Anti Corruption Commission has called off for today the questioning of former president Ernest Bai Koroma.

It’s unclear when they’ll return. The head of ACC, Francis Ben Kaifala says he decided to do so to “deescalate the situation”.

He said his investigators were prevented by supporters of the former President from accessing his residence for the interrogation.

The spokesman for the APC party of the former president has denied this. Sidi Yayah Tunis said no supporters stopped anyone from accessing the residence.

He said their lawyers even offered to drive with the investigators if they felt threatened. He said no roadblocks were set up to the entrance of Mr Koroma whom he said “was and still is” willing to talk to investigators.