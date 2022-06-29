No passenger is compelled to pay $25 to Securiport – Government Of Sierra Leone

Ministry of Information and Communications 8th Floor Youyi Building Brookfields Freetown

Wednesday June 29, 2022

Public Notice

$25 Levy By Securiport

The attention of the government of Sierra Leone has been drawn to a public notice issued by Securiport, an outfit providing security services at the Lungi International Airport, in which it is a levying a $25 charge on all inbound and outbound passengers to and from Sierra Leone.

Government wishes to inform the general pubic especially the traveling passengers that the decision to charge the said $25 by Securiport was done unilaterally without consultations with the relevant authorities in the aviation industry.

In view of that and other considerations, government has asked Securiport to halt the collection of the said levy. No passenger is compelled to pay the said amount to Securiport.

The general public is assured of government’s commitment to making air travel easy and convenient for our people.

