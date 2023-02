High Court Judge, Justice H. Bonnie has slammed an interim injunction restraining the ITGC of the main opposition APC from holding the National Delegates’ Conference slated for 17-19 Feb in Makeni City pending the hearing & determination of the application. Adjourned to 23rd Feb.

High Court Judge, Justice H. Bonnie has slammed an interim injunction restraining the ITGC of the main opposition APC from holding the National Delegates' Conference slated for 17-19 Feb in Makeni City pending the hearing & determination of the application.

Adjourned to 23rd Feb. pic.twitter.com/5dNZOcBpI9 — Judiciary of Sierra Leone (@JudiciaryofSL) February 15, 2023