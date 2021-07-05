25.6 C
Sierra Leone
Monday, July 5, 2021
type here...
News
Updated:

Nigerian High Commissioner Pays Courtesy Call on Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio, Announces Commencement of Air Peace to Freetown

By Sierra Network
69
0

Must Read

Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

State House, Freetown, Monday 5 July 2021 – Nigerian High Commissioner to Sierra Leone, His Excellency Henry John Omaku, has called on President Dr Julius Maada Bio to announce the commencement of Air Peace, a direct flight from Lagos to Freetown.

Air Peace is a Nigerian flight that flies to major cities in Nigeria at the lowest fares, and flies to Accra, Banjul, Dakar, Monrovia and to Dubai via Sharjah International Airport and connects to 23 other destinations.

Mr. Omaku made reference to the long history of Sierra Leone and Nigeria, which he said dated back to the pre-slave trade era, adding that that was why he was also working with Air Peace for a national carrier that could shuttle between cities in Sierra Leone.

“Mr. President, I have admired your leadership style and am ready to work with you and the people of this country to make here a better place. As a country, Nigeria will do everything to support you, Your Excellency,” he assured.

In his brief remarks, President Bio congratulated the High Commissioner on his new office and for his visit to State House, noting that both countries had close ties that he wanted the new ambassador to concretise and deepen.

“I hope your stay in Sierra Leone will be pleasant. I want the relationship between our two countries to continue to grow under your dispensation,” President Bio noted.

For More Enquiries:
State House Media and Communications Unit
[email protected]

Previous articleFormer Head of State Pays Courtesy Call on Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio, Gets a New Settlement at Grafton
Next articleSierra Leone Registered 18 New Confirmed Cases, 1 New Death And 36 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img
- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img

Latest News

Current AffairsSierra Network -

Sierra Leone Registered 18 New Confirmed Cases, 1 New Death And 36 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update5th July 202118 New Cases5811 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement NaCOVERC MEDIA...
- Tokeh Beach Sierra Leone -spot_img

More Articles Like This

- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

spot_img

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Sierra Leone Registered 18 New Confirmed Cases, 1 New Death And...

Sierra Network - 0