38.3 C
Sierra Leone
Wednesday, March 10, 2021
type here...
Blog
Updated:

Newly Appointed US Ambassador arrives in Sierra Leone

By Sierra Network
187
0

Must Read

BlogSierra Network - 0

Press Release From Ministry Of Basic And Senior Secondary Education

Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

DISABLED INTERNATIONAL FOUNDATION Begins Construction Of Mosque In Sierra Leone

By: Kadija Barrie of Salone Messenger The Disabled International Foundation, a charitable NGO, has...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

FCC, with its partners, EducAid & Rising Academy, trained over 500 teachers

FCC, with its partners, EducAid & Rising Academy, trained over 500 teachers and heads of schools from...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

By Ranger

In the wake of the departure of Maria Brewer after completion of her tenure as US Ambassador to Sierra Leone, on the 8th March 2021, His Excellency, Ambassador David Reimer arrived to take up his post as Chief of Mission at the United States Embassy in Freetown.

Ambassador Reimer was greeted by Victor Abdulai Sheriff, Chief of Protocol of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

“I am delighted to arrive in Sierra Leone,” stated Ambassador Reimer, “and I thank the Government of Sierra Leone for the warm welcome to the country. Our nations share a deep and abiding friendship developed over decades. I look forward to working with the Government and people of Sierra Leone to strengthen our partnership based on shared interests and respect.”

Ambassador Reimer previously served as the U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Mauritius and the Republic of Seychelles. Prior to that, he held senior leadership positions as the Director of the Office of West African Affairs in the Bureau of African Affairs at the Department of State and was the Deputy Chief of Mission of the U.S. Embassy in Nouakchott, Mauritania.

Ambassador Reimer was accompanied by his wife, Simonetta Romagnolo, from Milan, Italy. Ambassador and Mrs. Reimer look forward to exploring Freetown after completing a precautionary COVID-19 isolation period.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper

Previous articleSierra Leone Registered 1 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 20 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
Next articleFCC, with its partners, EducAid & Rising Academy, trained over 500 teachers
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Blog

DISABLED INTERNATIONAL FOUNDATION Begins Construction Of Mosque In Sierra Leone

Sierra Network - 0
By: Kadija Barrie of Salone Messenger The Disabled International Foundation, a charitable NGO, has started the construction of a...
Read more
Blog

FCC, with its partners, EducAid & Rising Academy, trained over 500 teachers

Sierra Network - 0
FCC, with its partners, EducAid & Rising Academy, trained over 500 teachers and heads of schools from a selection of primary and...
Read more
Blog

Newly Appointed US Ambassador arrives in Sierra Leone

Sierra Network - 0
By Ranger In the wake of the departure of Maria Brewer after completion of her tenure as US Ambassador...
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 1 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 20 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update9th March 20211 New Cases3922 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Press Release From Ministry Of Basic And Senior Secondary Education

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Read more

DISABLED INTERNATIONAL FOUNDATION Begins Construction Of Mosque In Sierra Leone

Blog Sierra Network - 0
By: Kadija Barrie of Salone Messenger The Disabled International Foundation, a charitable NGO, has started the construction of a...
Read more

FCC, with its partners, EducAid & Rising Academy, trained over 500 teachers

Blog Sierra Network - 0
FCC, with its partners, EducAid & Rising Academy, trained over 500 teachers and heads of schools from a selection of primary and...
Read more

COVID-19 Vaccines Shipped By COVAX Arrive In Sierra Leone

Blog Sierra Network - 0
CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Press Release From Ministry Of Basic And Senior Secondary Education

Sierra Network - 0