News
Updated:

New NEC Boss Subscribes to Oath of Office at State House

By Sierra Network
101
0

New NEC Boss Subscribes to Oath of Office at State House

State House, Freetown, Tuesday 28 July 2020 - The new Chairman and Chief Electoral Commissioner for the...
Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Highlights Three Development Milestones in One Week, Launches Insurance Scheme for Workers

State House, Freetown, Tuesday 28 July 2020 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has said...
Sierra Leone Registered 3 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 19 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update28th July 20203 cases1786 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

State House, Freetown, Tuesday 28 July 2020 – The new Chairman and Chief Electoral Commissioner for the National Electoral Commission, NEC, Mohamed Kenewui Konneh, has today subscribed to the Oath of Office before His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio in accordance with the laws of Sierra Leone.

Shortly after the swearing-in ceremony, the new NEC boss said that he was deeply humbled and honoured by the opportunity to chair the country’s Electoral Commission, an institution entrusted with the responsibility of preserving the constitutional democracy through the conduct of free and fair elections.

“Your Excellency, I thank you for having faith in my abilities to discharge this vital national duty. I am deeply grateful too to Parliament and other political parties in Parliament for their support for my appointment.

“I am fully aware of the weight of the responsibilities and expectations that I am entrusted with, as Chairman of NEC. I am ready, willing and I have the competence to discharge these responsibilities with professionalism, integrity, and commitment to our country and all its citizens,” he said.

President Bio used the occasion to congratulate the new NEC boss for his successful approval in Parliament. He also reminded him of how difficult the new role was but noted that he had been meticulously chosen. He assured of his government’s support in helping him accomplish the task ahead.

For More Enquiries
State House Media and Communications Unit
+23276758764/+23288269282
[email protected]

Previous articleSierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Highlights Three Development Milestones in One Week, Launches Insurance Scheme for Workers
