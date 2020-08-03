19.9 C
Sierra Leone
Tuesday, August 4, 2020
News
Updated:

New Minister and Deputy Minister of Mines Subscribe to Oath of Office at State House

By Sierra Network
State House, Freetown, Monday 3 August 2020 – The new Minister of Mines and Mineral Resources, Musa Timothy Kabba and Deputy Minister, Ann Marie Baby Harding, have subscribed to the Oath of Office before His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio in accordance with the laws of Sierra Leone.

The President congratulated the new appointees and reminded them of the importance of the mines ministry to the government and the nation. He expressed hope that they would do their best to sanitise the ministry and get the necessary revenue to enable government fulfil its promises, especially its social programmes. He also called for collaboration in achieving the goals required of them.

The new Mines Minister thanked the President for their appointment, saying that they were utterly privileged and humbled for the opportunity to serve the nation. He assured that they would work with their staff to make sure that the New Direction manifesto of enhancing natural resources for the betterment of Sierra Leone was ensured.

“I promise solemnly that I shall remain faithful to Your Excellency and Government and to the people of this country in delegating my function with the sincerest of mind, with the sound support of every stakeholder of this country to make sure that we realise the New Direction aspiration – making the lives of the people better,” he said.

Before their new appointment, Mr. Kabba was the Director-General of the Petroleum Directorate while Madam Harding was the Deputy Director at the Financial Intelligence Unit.

