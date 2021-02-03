New Lands Minister & 4 Others Approved by Parliament

The Parliament of Sierra Leone has on Tuesday 2nd February 2021 approved with unanimity the Ninth Report of its Committee on Appointments and Public Service, chaired by the Leader of Government Business, Hon. Mathew Sahr Nyuma.

The following presidential nominees were approved by Parliament:

1. Dr. Turad Senesie, Minister, Ministry of Lands and Country Planning

2. Rev. Dr. Jonathan Titus Williams-Deputy Minister, Ministry of Planning and Economic Development

3. Dr. Sao-Kpato Hannah Isata Max-Kyne – Commissioner, National Commission for Social Action (NaCSA)

4. Jimmy Batilo Songa- Deputy Commissioner, National Commission for Social Action (NaCSA) and

5. Pa. Komrabai Maylie Kamara-Member Board of Directors, Sierra Leone Airport Authority (SLAA)

Seconding the motion, the Opposition Whip, Hon. Hassan Sesay said the approval of presidential nominees is a national duty and spoke well of a lady in respect of gender balance. The Opposition Whip said he had no doubt in the competence of the NaCSA Commissioner. “Let us always give women the support they require”, and went on to remind her of serving the nation sincerely by doing the needful relating to market projects. He also advised the Deputy NaCSA Commissioner to give unreserved support to the female Commissioner for the national good.

The Opposition Whip asked the Lands Minister to stand up and assured him of their support in respect of attaining a positive agenda.

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Hon. Segepoh Solomon Thomas alluded to the good work of the Committee on Appointments; adding that all the nominees are laced with outstanding performances. The Deputy Speaker also used the occasion to recommend two nominees because of good performance. However, he expressed disappointment over the country’s lagging behind in lieu of decades of appointments without realizing the desirable outcomes. “I know Dr. Turad Senesie as a perfectionist”. “I am pretty sure that he will heal the wounds of that Ministry”. He went on to speak on dubious activities relative to land grabbing in the country.

Rev. Dr. Titus Williams, he said had a wealth of experience in planning and stated that he had no doubt in him. “The two people are the best for the positions,” he vehemently concluded.

The Committee Chairman for NaCSA, Hon. Dr. Roland Kargbo commended President Bio for appointing the nominees. However, he decried the outputs of some previous nominees in respect of deliverables. He also urged the nominees to change the drive in light of better performance. Hon. Dr. Kargbo highlighted the development projects of NaCSA in light of monitoring. He was pleased with the appointment of NaCSA’s new Commissioners and Minister of Lands.

Hon. P.C. Bai Kurr Kanagbaro Sanka III, representing Tonkolili District buttressed the position of the Deputy Speaker regarding dubious attitude by the citizenry relating to land. “I am appealing to the nominees to think Sierra Leone,” adding that every compatriot has right to designated offices and urged them to work in their best interest.

The PC passionately appealed to the Minister of Lands to put stringent measures in place to curb rampant wildfire in the country.

He also commended the Minister of Lands for his good attributes and competence. He advised the Minister to work with Parliament in order to succeed. He also heaped praises on the Deputy Commissioner of NaCSA and admonished all the nominees to respect MPs in the course of executing their duties.

Leader of the Opposition, Hon. Chernor R. M. Bah said the nominees have good CVs but they would not rely on that; adding that performance in new offices matters. He also admonished the nominees to serve best in the national interest.

“All of them are competent on papers”.

The Opposition Leader asked colleague MPs to support and protect the Minister of Lands to deliver on his new appointment.

Leader of Government Business, Hon. Mathew Sahr Nyuma thanked all MPs for their brilliant contributions in light of team work. He re-echoed the incompetence demonstrated by some previous nominees; thus affected the progress of the country.

The Leader of Government Business also commended the new NaCSA Commissioner for astute leadership in national service; and advised her to put the records straight with regards policy and transformational team work. He asked the Deputy Commissioner of NaCSA to work collaboratively with the Commissioner.

For the Ministry of Lands, he alluded to the positive response by way of lecture they had from the new Minister during the course of his interview. He called on MPs to embark on effective and efficient oversight in that regard. He stressed on performance by the nominees in light of the New Direction’s Manifesto or stand to be fired by President Bio if they fail to deliver on their appointments.

The Rt. Hon. Speaker of Parliament, Dr. Abass Chernor Bundu extended congratulatory messages to the nominees and advised them to work in accordance with the confidence reposed on them by the President and the Parliament of Sierra Leone.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper