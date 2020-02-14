New Kenema Clock Tower Constructed By Africell Due In 4 Months

In what has been described as an unprecedented developmental leap, the leading Telecommunications company in Sierra Leone, Africell, has announced that they have heeded to the call of the Chief Minister, Professor David Francis, to facilitate the reconstruction of a new modern digital Clock Tower at the heart of the cocoa-rich Eastern Region Head Quarter town of Kenema.

This pronouncement was made over the weekend by the Chief Operations Officer from Africell, Houssam Jaber, in the presence of the Chief Minister of the Republic of Sierra Leone, at a brief but well attended function by a host of stakeholders in Kenema at the derelict Kenema Clock tower previously completed by PAKBATT- 6 serving UNAMSIL.

Africell is known for leaving indelible corporate social responsibility imprints in around Sierra Leone, and the commitment to the Kenema clock tower, backed by the declaration last weekend, reinforced that their position in the hearts on their loyal subscribers.

Speaking during the announcement, Houssam Jaber said, they were delighted to be in Kenema to convey the message of approval and to commit resources to the reconstruction of the iconic location. He added, the visit was to primarily assess the structure and set the timeline with regards the stipulated completion date which he said would span for four months.

He said, the next two weeks in February, will be used to demolish the existing structure to make way for the implementation.

This is one among the many refurbishments of major intersections, clock towers and beautification projects done by Africell as part of their CSR.

Receiving and welcoming the delegation from Africell, the Chief Minister who also doubles as the political head of Kenema, Professor David J. Francis, said, Kenema is a vibrant city and one of the economic centers of Sierra Leone; If Kenema develops, Sierra Leone will benefit, and when Sierra Leone develops, Kenema will benefit.’

He added “Africell takes CSR seriously as demonstrated in their support to the First Lady’s flagship initiative, Hands off our girls.”

The purpose of the visit, he noted, was to court Africell’s commitment for the construction of a purpose built ultra-modern clock tower which will become a center of attraction in a city on the ascendancy.

He noted that he was particularly pleased with the timeframe pegged for the completion of the project which will be executed in collaboration with the local authorities, to ensure the site is safe and doesn’t pose risks to commuters.

The Chief Minister applauded Africell and thanked the delegation from Freetown for visiting the City of Kenema to deliver the good tidings.

