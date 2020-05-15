33.3 C
Sierra Leone
Friday, May 15, 2020
type here...
News
Updated:

New Internal Affairs Minister Subscribes to Oath of Office at State House

By Sierra Network
144
0

Must Read

NewsSierra Network - 0

New Internal Affairs Minister Subscribes to Oath of Office at State House

State House, Freetown, Friday 15 May 2020 - The newly appointed Minister of Internal Affairs, David Maurice...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Tsunami Hits Sierra Leone Police Force

By Ranger The Police Council, headed by Vice President Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh as Chairman,...
Read more
NewsSierra Network - 0

Former SLMA Head of Procurement Indicted by ACC

ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSIONCATHEDRAL HOUSE3 GLOUCESTER STREETFREETOWNSIERRA LEONE, WEST AFRICA Ref: ACC/PR/20/016 14th May, 2020.
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

State House, Freetown, Friday 15 May 2020 – The newly appointed Minister of Internal Affairs, David Maurice Panda-Noah, has today subscribed to the Oath of Office before His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio in accordance with Section 57 (Act No. 6) of the 1991 Constitution of Sierra Leone.

In his statement, President Bio said: “I congratulate you on this new assignment. We owe it as a government to keep the peace and to make sure that law and order prevails. You have a lot of work on your hands. I would like to assure you of my fullest support and to provide the security needed not only for development but also for everyone to go about their normal businesses peacefully.”

Mr Panda-Noah thanked the President for the appointment, saying that he was greatly honoured and humbled to serve his country in the new capacity. He said that he was aware of the challenges ahead and was fully committed to surmounting them. He also commended the President for the confidence reposed in him and assured of his loyalty.

Before his new assignment, Mr Panda-Noah was the Executive Director of Sierra Leone Road Safety Authority, set up to regulate and coordinate development in the transport industry, including the registration and licensing of vehicles, the licensing of drivers, the prescription of routes for passengers and goods transportation and for other matters connected thereto.

For More Enquiries
State House Media and Communications Unit
+23276758764/+23288269282
[email protected]

Previous articleTsunami Hits Sierra Leone Police Force
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

NewsSierra Network - 0

New Internal Affairs Minister Subscribes to Oath of Office at State House

State House, Freetown, Friday 15 May 2020 - The newly appointed Minister of Internal Affairs, David Maurice...
Read more
Blog

Tsunami Hits Sierra Leone Police Force

Sierra Network - 0
By Ranger The Police Council, headed by Vice President Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh as Chairman, has on the 13th May...
Read more
News

Former SLMA Head of Procurement Indicted by ACC

Sierra Network - 0
ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSIONCATHEDRAL HOUSE3 GLOUCESTER STREETFREETOWNSIERRA LEONE, WEST AFRICA Ref: ACC/PR/20/016 14th May, 2020. PRESS RELEASE
Read more
Blog

Amnesty International Requests for Whereabouts of Palo Conteh & Two Others

Sierra Network - 0
Amnesty International has in a public statement dated 12 May 2020 called on Authorities in Sierra Leone to reveal the whereabouts of...
Read more
Blog

As Impasse Rocks Maritime Administration… Transport Minister Suspends Presidential Appointee

Sierra Network - 0
By Ranger From a thorough and in-depth investigation conducted by this medium what came out glaringly from facts so...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Former SLMA Head of Procurement Indicted by ACC

News Sierra Network - 0
ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSIONCATHEDRAL HOUSE3 GLOUCESTER STREETFREETOWNSIERRA LEONE, WEST AFRICA Ref: ACC/PR/20/016 14th May, 2020. PRESS RELEASE
Read more

FCC To Start Effective Social Distancing Measures Within Local Markets

News Sierra Network - 0
Over the last two weeks, FCC has made considerable progress on its work to enhance social distancing in markets, as part of...
Read more

Sierra Leone Parliament Ratified 5 Financial Agreements

News Sierra Network - 0
The Parliament of Sierra Leone has ratified the following agreements that were presented by the Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr. Patricia Laverley:
Read more

Sierra Leone Parliament Approves Dr. Harding, Panda-Noah And Nine Others

News Sierra Network - 0
PARLIAMENT APPROVES DR. HARDING, PANDA-NOAH AND NINE OTHERS The Parliament of Sierra Leone has on Thursday 14th May...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Tsunami Hits Sierra Leone Police Force

Sierra Network - 0