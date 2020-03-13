AIG Michael Ambrose Sovula, the Regional Commander of the SLP West is now the new IG of the Sierra Leone police Force, while AIG Elizabeth Turay is now the new Deputy Inspector General of Police, the first female police officer to become DIG.
More details later.
New Inspector General And First Female Deputy Inspector General For Sierra Leone Police
AIG Michael Ambrose Sovula, the Regional Commander of the SLP West is now the new IG of the Sierra Leone police Force, while AIG Elizabeth Turay is now the new Deputy Inspector General of Police, the first female police officer to become DIG.