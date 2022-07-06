20.6 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, July 7, 2022
Updated:

New FAO Country Representative Presents Letters of Credence To Foreign Minister

By Sierra Network
Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Tower Hill, Freetown, 4th July, 2022 The Food and Agricultural Organization new Country Representative, Saeed Abubakar Bancie, has today presented his letters of Credence to Sierra Leone’s Foreign Minister, Professor David John Francis as he reaffirmed FAO’s support to Sierra Leone.

“The FAO’s mandate is to free humanity from hunger and to work towards providing access for all people at all times to the food they need, and to live an active and healthy lifestyle. Our aim is to increase the quantity and improve the quality of available food around the world.” He stated.

Professor Francis, thanked Mr. Bancie and the FAO for the support given to Sierra Leone over the years. He said Sierra Leone and the FAO had a very good working relationship for which the Government and people of Sierra Leone were grateful.

The Foreign Minister highlighted some of the gains made by the Government in the implementation of the Free Quality Education School feeding program. He said the Government is now planning to roll the School feeding program Nationwide.
This he said has helped to increase pupils enrollment in schools, but also, improve on their nutritional intake.

On the United Nations Security Council seat bid, professor Francis presented promotional materials to Mr. Bancie, Making him one of the ambassadors for Sierra Leone.

Professor Francis assured Mr. Bancie of his Ministry’s fullest support as he congratulate him on his new role.

