PRESS RELEASE

The General Public is hereby informed that His Excellency the President

and Commander-in-Chief of the Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces,

acting on the advice of the Defence Council has announced the following

appointments in the Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces:

Maj General Sullay I. Sesay

Brig General Peter K. Lavahun

Chief of Defence Staff

Joint Force Commander

END

JULIUS F. SANDY, PhD

SECRETARY TO THE PRESIDENT

17th JUNE 2020