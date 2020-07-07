New Attorney-General and Minister of Justice Takes Oath of Office at State House

State House, Freetown, Tuesday July 7, 2020 – The new Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Anthony Yeihwoe Brewah, Esq. has today subscribed to the Oath of Office at State House before His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio in accordance with the laws of Sierra Leone.

President Bio congratulated him on his appointment and reminded him of how daunting his task was. He said that they wanted to do quite a lot in the justice sector and noted that he had no doubt in the new Attorney-General having lived his whole life in the sector.

“We need to make access to justice as easy as possible. We are going to depend on you to lead that process. You have my full support and I wish you the best tenure of office,” he said.

In his response, Brewah, Esq. thanked God and His Excellency the President for the elevation and favour. He said that he would draw from the numerous support and networks he had created throughout his legal practice and assured of his best in the execution of the duties and functions of the office.

Brewah, Esq. is a Senior Legal Practitioner, Notary Public and Founder of one of Sierra Leone’s leading law firms – Brewah & Co. As a pioneer student of the Sierra Leone Law School, he has contributed immensely to legal development in the country. He is an accomplished lawyer with almost 30 years’ experience as a Barrister and Solicitor of the High Courts of Sierra Leone.

