NCRA TO CONDUCT EASTERN REGION REGISTRATION

By: Zacharia Jalloh, Strategic Communications Unit, MIC.

The registration of residents in the eastern region of Sierra Leone will commence on September 21 through to September 30, 2021. This disclosure was made by the Director-General of the National Civil Registration Authority (NCRA) Mr Mohamed Mubashir Massaquoi on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at the weekly government press briefing at the conference room of the Ministry of Information and Communications. The DG informed the public that the Confirmation and Registration of personal details of citizens and non-citizens resident in the Eastern Region covering Kenema, Kailahun and Kono will commence on the said date.

The Registration and Confirmation process can be done in any of the assigned NCRA centres in the Eastern Region during the said period.

To be eligible to participate in the exercise, one is required to bring along a voter ID card or the following documents; Birth Certificate, National ID card, Passport, NASSIT ID Card, Driver’s license and any other relevant identification document.

This exercise according to the Director-General, will enhance the acquisition of multi-purpose National and ECOWAS identification cards that will be used to facilitate personal transactions, movements and identification of people.

The Director-General furthered that this is a participatory government, therefore, they have done lots of engagements and consultations with stakeholders including Paramount Chiefs, civil society groups, tribal heads, development partners etc. “This is to ensure the process goes on smoothly with greater concession,” the DG said.

The Director-General went on to say that, NRCA operates in a transparent and accountable manner and urged the public to verify information with his office. He used the opportunity to set the records straight about an alleged misappropriation of EU funds that was circulated on social media. DG Massaquoi refuted the claims saying that the letter was addressed to Business and Strategy (B&S), an EU firm based in Brussels that is implementing the technical assistance project for the EU. “They don’t work for NCRA and they are not staff of NCRA so the allegation is unfounded,” said the DG.

Mr Massaquoi assured the public of development partners’ fullest support to NCRA and promised to be accountable throughout his tenure in office as head of NCRA.