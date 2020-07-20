NAYCOM has received a cheque of over Two Hundred Million Leones from Oxfam Sierra Leone

Innocent Mutabaroka, Head of Programs who represented the Country Director said the project will undertake social and local media campaigns on non-violence and COVID-19 response, including the conduct of live radio discussions and radio drama to engage youth in hard to reach communities. It will also conduct training of youth groups and youth networks on the effective use of Social Media in non-violent campaigns.

The Commissioner Ngolo Katta applauded Oxfam for the support and said beyond COVID, the partnership with Oxfam will look at skills for employability of young people, gender based violence and agriculture.

The project will be implemented in Western Area Urban/ Rural, Koinadugu and Kono districts.

(C) NAYCOM